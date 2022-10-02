FRUITPORT — Pentwater’s cross country teams ran against a few larger schools at the Fruitport Invitational Saturday at Rycenga Park in Fruitport.

The Falcons finished in fifth in the five-school boys race. A sixth-runner tiebreaker was needed between Pentwater and Ravenna, and the Falcons only ran five boys. Fruitport’s boys won the race.

Pentwater did not have enough runners for a complete game for the girls race. Fruitport won the girls side, too.

“We originally were scheduled for a different invitational. We canceled out of that and once we found out Tuesday was only two miles, we felt like we needed to pick up a 5K. It’s a fabulous course,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was well run. we were super happy. The course is relatively flat, but windy, so it doesn’t tend to be a fast course.”

Fatura said not having the sixth or seventh runner shows just how important those positions were. Of the nine that ran, six had season-best or personal-bests.

The Falcons will run again Wednesday afternoon at the third and final Western Michigan D League jamboree hosted by Mason County Eastern.

Boys team results: Fruitport 19, Muskegon Catholic 66, Grand Rapids West Catholic 88, Ravenna 92, Pentwater 92.

Pentwater boys: 5-Abe VanDuinen, 18:03.33. 15-Mitchel Daniels, 19:07.96. 25-James Davis, 20:39.72. 26-Wyatt Roberts, 20:40.00. 36-Logan Fatura, 23:47.72.

Girls team results: Fruitport 27, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Oakridge 63, Ravenna 91

Pentwater girls: 10-Anna VanDuinen, 23:07.31. 30-Abby Hughes, 26:01.83. 36-Lauren Davis, 27:47.34. 39-Evalena Jeruzal, 32:33.52.