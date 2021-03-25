MCBAIN — Pentwater faced off against last year's district champion, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, in an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday night and fell to the Comets, 58-21.
The Falcons (5-8) trailed by just three after one quarter, 6-3, but the Comets put it into high gear in the second, outscoring Pentwater, 22-3, as they took a 28-6 lead into the half.
The Comets used a strong second half to hold off the Falcons and advance to the district final.
Grace Powers led the Falcons with eight points, followed by Mikaylyn Kenney with six points and Jocelyn Richison with five.
Kenney paced the Falcons on the boards with 12 rebounds while dishing out two assists and coming away with three steals.
Pentwater ends their season with a 5-8 record.