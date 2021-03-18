MESICK — Offensive struggles plagued Pentwater's girls basketball team in the second half as they it on the road to Mesick, 39-20.
The Falcons (4-7, 3-5 WMD) trailed, 6-4, after the first with the Bulldogs taking a 13-9 lead into the break.
Mesick (6-6, 6-2 WMD) outscored the Falcons, 14-4, in the third to up their lead to 14 points heading into the fourth, as they topped the Falcons by five in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with seven points and six rebounds while Haidyn Adams chipped in with five points and five rebounds.