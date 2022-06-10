EAST LANSING — Pentwater’s golf team was in 16th place out of 18 teams after the first day of the two-day MHSAA Division 4 state golf tournament Friday at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
Lansing Christian owned the first-day lead as a team with a score of 318, three shots ahead of Clarkston Everest Collegiate. Pentwater had a team score of 377.
The Falcons were led by Andrew Kolenda who shot an 89, and he was in 43rd place overall. Alivia Kolenaa and Nathan Macher each shot a 94 and Hunter Cornelisse scored a 100 to round out Pentwater’s score. Mike Carlson shot an 108.
Manistee Catholic’s Alex Shriver, an individual qualifier, shot a 92.
The individual leader was Royal Oak Shrine’s Jeffre Andrus, who shot a 72.