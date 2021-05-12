BEAR LAKE — Pentwater’s boys golf team edged Manistee Catholic by three shots Tuesday to win the Western Michigan D League jamboree hosted by Bear Lake.
The Falcons scored a 196 while Manistee Catholic shot a 199. Those were the only two schools with complete teams.
Pentwater’s Drew Kolenda was the medalist as he scored a 42. Ali Kolenda shot a 47, Hunter Cornelisse had a 53 and Nathan Macher shot a 54 to round out Pentwater’s score.
Alex Shriver was the jamboree runner-up with a 46 for Manistee Catholic. Brendan McComb and Blake Johnson each shot a 50. Mallory Meikle rounded out the Sabers’ scoring with a 53.