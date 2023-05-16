STANWOOD — Pentwater's golf team finished ninth at the 17-team Tullymore Invitational hosted by Big Rapids Monday at Tullymore Golf Resort in Stanwood.
"(The) Tullymore Invitational was a great, high-level, high-performance event. We have been looking forward to this event and course all season," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. "(We were) playing alongside dominating schools such as Traverse City Central, East Grand Rapids, Big Rapids (and) Cadillac… There was even a news team reporting the results.
"Our goal was top 10 and we nailed it shooting a 369 for ninth place."
The tournament champions were Traverse City Central with a 297. Grand Ledge was the runner-up with a 317.
The Falcons were were led by Elias Mariasalo's 85 in a four-way tie for 24th. Drew Kolenda had an 87 including scoring birdies on the seventh hole. Hunter Cornelisse had a 96 and Alivia Kolenda shot a 101. Nathan Macher and Tyler Douglas rounded out Pentwater's team.
Medalist honors went to Traverse City Central's Michael Beattie with a 1-under 71.