MONTAGUE — Pentwater’s golf team finished sixth at the Wildcat Invitational Friday afternoon.
The Falcons scored 405. Lowell won the tournament with a score of 356, edging Whitehall by three shots and North Muskegon by seven shots. Hart’s boys were ninth with a 487.
Pentwater’s Andrew Kolenda was fourth overall as he shot an 86. Whitehall’s Steven Cullen was the medalist as she scored a 70.
Alivia Kolenda scored a 91. Hunter Cornelisse and Mikey Carlson played a round of best ball and they had an 100. Nathan Macher and Ireland Breitner also played a best-ball round and they combined for a 119.