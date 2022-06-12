EAST LANSING — Pentwater’s golf team finished 16th in the 18-team, two-day MHSAA Division 4 state golf tournament Saturday at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.
“Each player fought hard to improve each and every hole and succeeded,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. “As a team, we moved up two spaces to finish 16th with a huge 71-stroke gap to 17th. (We shot) 743 for the two-day, 18-hole match. This also dropped our team score from last year’s state finish by 40 strokes.”
The Falcons were led by Andrew Kolenda’s 38th place finish as he scored an 86 on the second day that included a birdie on the 17th hole. He shot an 89 on Friday.
“Strengths of the day were his tee shots and sticking it on the green,” Alicia Kolenda said.
Alivia Kolena and Nathan Macher scored identical scores on each day, a 94 on Friday and a 93 on Saturday.
“Nathan also scored two birdies on No. 16 and 9,” Alicia Kolenda said. “He has such a fabulous start to the matches with incredible shots all around. Alivia was a very consistent player the whole way through. Her strengths were off the tee and her approach shots. Her second shot in made it most difficult because of the length set for the event.”
Hunter Cornelisse rounded out the team scoring for Pentwater as he shot a 94 on Saturday after scoring a 100 on Friday.
“Hunter’s irons were impressive to watch carry over long hazards reaching for the greens,” Alicia Kolenda said.
Mikey Carlson scored a 108 on Friday and cut it down to a 95 on Saturday.
“Mikey also found two birdies both on No. 17,” Alicia Kolenda said. “Mikey’s new driver had incredible length, but would sometimes leave him not in position for his second shot. Where he excelled was around the green. His short chips and putts finished off the holes nicely.”
Overall, Kolenda was thrilled with the way her team played.
“What an incredible experience to compete with the state’s best golfers in our division,” she said. “We are more inspired than ever to continue to grow our skills as a team.”
Individual qualifier Alex Shriver of Manistee Catholic finished in 39th place overall. He shot an 84 on Saturday for a two-day total of 176.
The team state championship went to Lansing Christian with a two-day total of 622 with 304 on Saturday. Clarkston Everest Collegiate was the runner-up with a two-day total of 646.
The individual medalist honors went to Royal Oak Shrine’s Jeffrey Andrus who scored back-to-back 72s. The state runner-up was Maple City Glen Lake’s Blake O’Connor, and he scored two straight rounds of 75.