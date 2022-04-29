MOUNT PLESANT — Pentwater's golf team finished second at the Irish Invitational hosted by Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Friday afternoon at Mount Pleasant Country Club.
The Falcons had three golfers finish inside the top 10 to earn medals. Pentwater was led by Drew Kolenda, who finished third with an 86. Mikey Carlson scored an 89 to finish sixth — including a birdie-par finish. Alivia Kolenda took 10th as she scored a 92.
"It was a great day playing against some larger schools across the state, such as the winners, Mount Pleasant," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda.
Hunter Cornelisse rounded out the team scoring with a 92. Pentwater had a 363 as a team. Also playing for Pentwater was Nathan Macher (103) and Tyler Douglas (109).