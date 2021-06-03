FREMONT — Pentwater’s golf team finished second at the MHSAA Division 4 golf regional hosted by Hesperia at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont, scoring a 376.
The Falcons were one shot behind regional champion Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.
“This was a full team win,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. “We are so proud and excited of the progress from our young team.”
Andrew Kolenda shot an 81 as he finished third overall in the tournament. Nathan Macher and Alivia Kolenda each scored a 98. Mike Carlson rounded out Pentwater’s score with a 99. Hunter Cornelisse shot a 125.
McBain finished third with a 389 in the 16-school field. Manistee Catholic finished sixth with a 413. The Sabers’ Alex Shriver, though, qualified as an individual for the state tournament with an 88. He was the second-best of the individuals not on a state-qualifying team.
The MHSAA Division 4 state tournament is scheduled for June 11 and 12 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.