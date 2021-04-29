MESICK — Pentwater’s golf team edged Manistee Catholic by two shots at the Western Michigan D League jamboree hosted Tuesday at Mesick’s Antioch Hills.
The Falcons’ Drew Kolenda was the medalist as he finished with a 45. Pentwater’s Ali Kolenda and Manistee Catholic’s Brendan McComb tied for second with a 46. The Sabers’ Alex Shriver was fourth overall with a 47, and Pentwater’s Hunter Cornilesse was fifth with a 49.
Pentwater had a team score of 197, and Manistee Catholic had a team score of 199. Mesick was the only other full team, and the Bulldogs finished with a 232.
Rounding out Pentwater’s score was Nathan Macher with a 57. Blake Johnson scored a 51 for Manistee Catholic, and Mallory Meikle had a 55.