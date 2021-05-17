MEARS — Pentwater’s and Manistee Catholic’s golf teams split the Western Michigan D League championship Monday afternoon at Golden Sands Golf Course in Mears.
Manistee Catholic won the final championship tournament with a one-shot victory against Pentwater, 399 to 400.
The Falcons’ Andrew Kolenda was the league champion and captured medalist honors for the day, too. The sophomore is one of three Falcons named first-team all-conference.
Alivia Kolenda shot a 95, and was on the first team, too. Hunter Cornelisse also was on the first team, and he shot a 106 on Monday.
Manistee Catholic’s Alex Shriver, Brendan McComb and Blake Johnson all were named to the first-team All-WMD team, too. Shirver shot an 87, McComb scored a 96 and Johnson scored a 103.
Pentwater’s Mikey Carlson and Nathan Macher both earned second team all-conference honors, too. Carlson scored a 117 and Macher shot a 119 on Monday. Pentwater’s Ireland Breitner (128) also played on Monday.
Mallory Meikle and Mathew Gunia each were named to the second team for all-conference, too, representing the Sabers. Meikle shot a 113 on Monday, and Gunia scored a 114. Also playing for Manistee Catholic on Monday was Henry Hybza (115).