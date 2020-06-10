Pentwater runner Julien Nyberg scored one last victory this week when he was awarded the Michigan Class D Cross-Country Coaches’ Association scholarship, which gave him $1,000 towards pursuing his college edu-cation.
Nyberg, who competed in his first state finals meet this last fall, will attend the University of Michigan this fall and major in mechanical engineering.
The scholarship, which is awarded to one graduating boy and girl runner in Class D each year, is named in memory of Central Lake’s Ryan Shay, who won state championships in either the team or individual runs (at the time, they were separate events) four times, the only male athlete ever to do so; in each of his last three runs, Shay’s times were the best in the state in either event. Shay went on to run at the University of Notre Dame, winning a national title in the 10,000-meter run. He tragically passed away while competing in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in 2007, due to heart failure. The scholarship has existed since 2016.