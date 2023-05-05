MONTAGUE — Pentwater's golf team was the runner-up in the 14-team Montague Invitational Friday at Old Channel Trail Golf Club as Mason County Central finished 10th.
Pentwater had a team score of 345, seven shots behind tournament winner Whitehall. Mason County Central shot a 427 for 10th, 13 shots behind Oakridge. Hart finished 12th with a 447.
"I'm just trying to get these guys more 18-hole experiences before the regional," said Central coach Tim Genson. "We have some decent moments, and then a setback, some more decent moments and then more setbacks. They keep, as a group, getting after it."
Whitehall sophomore Brady Tate was the medalist with a 76. Finishing in a tie for second were Pentwater senior Andrew Kolenda and Montague junior Owen Raeth, each scoring an 81.
Pentwater had three golfers in the top 10 as Elias Marjasalo shot an 85 in a two-way tie for sixth and Alivia Kolenda scored an 86 for eighth. Rounding out Pentwater's score was Hunter Cornelisse with a 93. Also playing for Pentwater was Nathan Macher (97)
Junior Wyatt Green led Central with a 96. Also factoring into the Spartans' score was Dakota Sterley (102), Bryce Thurow (111) and Ryan Budzynski (118).
Hart's Zane Thomas led his team with a 101. Nickolas Michael (112), Brayden Baron (112) and Jack Thompson (122) also were in Hart's team score.
Team scores: Whitehall 338, Pentwater 345, Whitehall B 351, Montague 352, Mona Shores 355, Newaygo 367, Muskegon Catholic 401, North Muskegon 410, Oakridge 414, Mason County Central 427, Holton 429, Hart 447, Orchard View 468.