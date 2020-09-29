PENTWATER — Literally half of Pentwater’s 16-player team consists of eighth-graders, while only six of Montague’s players aren’t upperclassmen, but that didn’t stop the Falcons from putting up quite a fight Monday against the Wildcats. It was an effort that fell short by a 2-1 margin, but not before the young Pentwater squad pushed Montague to its limit.
The Wildcats didn’t score the winning goal until just under three minutes remained, capping a seemingly endless stretch of Montague attacks that until that moment, the Falcons (1-4) had been able to ward off.
“I’m sure the expectation was they were going to come in and try to take us 11-0,” Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. “I think we frustrated them. We did some things that worked very well for us. How hard the boys worked and how hard Mandi (Sayles) worked, that’s my highlight of the night. They never gave up from minute one and never counted themselves out.”
The Falcons changed their lineup around for this game, looking to possess the ball more in the midfield. It was a move that seemed to work early on, as Pentwater fought well. The ‘Cats took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Pentwater had measured up well. Things got even better when Will Grondsma, one of those eighth-graders, snuck a ball between the legs of the Wildcats’ keeper for a tying goal.
“A lot of times in the games past, we lose the ball in the midfield,” Rossiter said. “So we changed around everything to try to make sure we could maintain a presence in the midfield, because we’ve been kind of lacking that this year. Our guys and girl, we maintained that pressure. We were able to take advantage of some missed kicks on their part, send some through-balls and get some good looks, some open looks.”
From there, Montague largely dominated play, but the Falcons were able to turn back attempt after attempt. Junior keeper Brandon Macher’s calm presence in the net was a big reason for that.
“Having someone back in the goal that can help control the flow of the game vocally is huge,” Rossiter said. “When you see him commit to running out to help save a ball to send it up, it just energizes everybody else. They’re seeing how much he wants the ball and how much he wants the play to go, (and) it helps spark our team.”
The result wasn’t there for Pentwater Monday, but seeing a team with only three juniors and one senior ratchet up its play to compete with a deep program that fields a JV team and was coming off a Hart tournament championship was definitely something Rossiter and his Falcons can build on.
“To be able to play a bigger school and play them as well as we did, I think it speaks volumes to their heart,” Rossiter said.