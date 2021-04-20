PENTWATER — The Western Michigan D League golf race got underway Tuesday, and Pentwater staked itself to an early lead as it won the three-team jamboree.
The Falcons scored 177 with Manistee Catholic second with a 208 and Mesick was third with 218.
Pentwater’s Drew Kolenda took medalist honors with a 38. The Falcons had the top three golfers for the day as Ali Kolenda shot a 40 and Mike Carlson shot a 46. Pentwater’s team score was rounded out by Hunter Cornelisse with a 53.
Manistee Catholic’s Alex Shriver tied Carlson for third in the league as he, too, shot a 46. Brendan McComb shot a 49 to finish fifth in the league. Mallory Meikle shot a 52 and Matthew Gurna scored a 61 for the Sabers.