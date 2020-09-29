PENTWATER — Pentwater’s volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Western Michigan D League with a victory Monday night against Big Rapids Crossroads, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19.
Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said Mikaylyn Kenney played a very tough match at the net with two blocks and nine kills. Crista Cluchey was the top server with 23 service points and 6 aces. Haidyn Adams moved the ball around well with 13 assists and to go with three kills.
The Falcons improved to 4-0 in the conference and 5-0 overall.
Pentwater’s individual statistics:
Crista Cluchey: 10 attacks, 2 kill; 23 serves, 6 aces; 2 digs; 8 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 5 attacks, 3 kills; 16 serves, 2 aces
Mikaylyn Kenney: 17 attacks, 9 kills; 12 serves, 1 ace; 4 digs; 8 serve receive; 2 blocks
Marissa Sayles: 5 serves, 1 ace; 1 dig; 2 serve receive; 1 block
Sam Schaefer: 4 attacks, 1 kill; 12 serves, 1 ace; 4 digs, 2 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 12 attacks, 2 kills; 4 serves; 4 digs; 2 serve receive