WALKERVILLE — Pentwater traveled to Walkerville Wednesday night and came away with a win over the Wildcats, topping them, 65-37.
The Falcons (8-3) led by just seven after the first, 17-10, but quickly broke the game open, outscoring the Wildcats (3-10) in the second 21-3, to take a 38-13 lead into the half.
Pentwater stretched out its lead even more in the third to a 30-point advantage, and though the Wildcats outscored the Falcons in the fourth, it wasn't enough as the Falcons held on for the win.
Khole Hofmann paced the Falcons with 17 points and seven rebounds while Blake Brigindahl added 15 points and six rebounds.
Jack Stoneman also scored in double digits with 11.
PENTWATER (65)
Brigindahl 5 2-2 15, Werkema-Grondsma 3 0-0 8, Plummer-Eisenlohr 2 0-0 4, Hofmann 7 2-3 17, Mocher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 4 3-4 11, Arnouts 3 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-9 65.
WALKERVILLE (37)
Sheehy 3 0-0 9, Jo. Lopez 2 0-0 4, Simpson 2 0-0 4, Santillan 2 1-2 6, Ja. Lopez 1 2-4 4, Brandstetter 1 2-2 4, Chade 0 2-2 2, DeLaPaz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 7-14 37.
Pentwater;17;21;14;13;—;65
Walkerville10;3;9;15;—;37
3-point goals—Pentwater (6): Brigindahl 3, Werkema-Grondsma 2, Hofmann. Walkerville (4): Sheehy 3, Santillan. Total fouls—Pentwater 10, Walkerville 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Pentwater: Plummer-Eisenlohr.