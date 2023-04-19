SHELBY — Pentwater’s golf team won the Shelby Invitational Wednesday afternoon at Oceana Golf Club, besting the field by nearly 70 shots.
The Falcons scored a 339 as a team, beating runner-up North Muskegon’s 402. Ludington’s junior varsity team was fourth (430) — the Orioles played a West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree at Orchard View Wednesday — and Mason County Central (442) was sixth with Hart (475) eighth.
“The course played well for us considering the hail and freezing rain,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda.
“Considering the weather conditions — cold, wet, windy — and this was 18 holes versus nine holes, I think we did improve in the weather conditions,” said Central coach Tim Genson.
Pentwater’s Mikey Carlson won medalist honors as the Falcons took the top four spots. Carlson shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine that included two birdies. His final score was an 83.
Hunter Cornelisse shot an 84 with Andrew Kolenda and Elias Marjasalo each shot an 86 to round out Pentwater’s score. Also playing for Pentwater, and finishing in the top 10, were Alivia Kolenda (90) and Nathan Macher (91).
Central was led by Wyatt Green with a 96 as he was ninth. Genson said Green earned a medal, and it was the first individual medal earned by a Spartan since Noah Genson played for Central.
Factoring into the Spartans score were Chase Wood (115), Bryce Thurow (115) and Dakota Sterley (116). Also playing for Central was Joey Lund (148).
Ludington was led by Cian O’Brien (99). Factoring into the Orioles’ score was Maks Flanery (108), David Reisterer (110) and Charles Gamble (113). Also playing were Jonah Bluestein (122) and Luke Hackert (123).
Hart’s top player was Josue Salgado (107). Following Salgado was Jacob Hunt (119), Ty Thomas (124) and Zane Thomas (125). Jack Thompson (133) and Bryce Jorissen (137) also played.