HESPERIA — Pentwater softball defeated Hart, 6-0, and Hesperia, 3-1, on the way to the Oceana County Tournament championship on Saturday in Hesperia.
Mikaylyn Kenney hit a third inning home run to straightaway center field to start off a three run rally for the Falcons. Two more runs came in the fourth and another in the fifth to secure the victory, 6-0.
Kenney started for Pentwater on the mound and pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.
Kenney also led the team offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate, with two singles and a home run. Haidyn Adams added a double and Bailee Hasil and Marissa Sayles each had a single.
"Crysta Cluchey had a great game behind the plate. She was also able to throw out a runner trying to steal at second," said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter. "Great teamwork by the Falcons in game one."
Pentwater was quick to jump out to a 1-0 lead early, but the offense then seemed to stall. Hesperia then tied the game in the fourth, 1-1. It was the sixth before the Falcons strung together a couple runs and go ahead 3-1.
Kenney pitched again from the mound, going seven innings, striking out 15, walking one and giving up one hit.
The Falcon offense was led by Maren Martinsen who was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Charlie Swanger had a double while Haidyn Adams and Bailee Hasil each had singles.
"The girls as a team played great today. There was a tremendous amount of communication and team spirit today that helped push the Falcons. I am very proud of these girls and appreciate all of the memories that were made today," said Rossiter. "This is our third tournament win of the season. I am so proud to say we are Oceana County Champs."
Hart played Hesperia in the tournament as well and won the game 20-3 in a three inning mercy-shortened game. After dropping the earlier game to Pentwater, the Pirates bounced back to defeat Hesperia.
Gabby Quijas got the win on the mound pitching for the Pirates. Audry Swihart, Morgan Marvin, Skylar Smith, Quijaas and Schmieding all had two hits apiece.