FRANKENMUTH — Pentwater’s golf team was in 17th place out of 18 schools after the first day of two days of play at the MHSAA Division 4 boys golf state tournament at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
The Falcons had a team score of 396. The first day team leader was Kalamazoo Hacket with a score of 321, and Lansing Christian was second with a 325. Kalamazoo Christian and Charlevoix were both third with a 341.
The first day’s leader was Clarkson Everest Collegiate’s Remy Stalcup.
Andrew Kolenda shot a 92 for Pentwater to lead the team, and he was in 52nd place overall. Hunter Cornelisse and Nathan Macher each scored a 101, and Alivia Kolenda scored a 102 to round out the team score. Mike Carlson scored a 115.
Manistee Catholic’s Alex Shriver, an individual qualifier, was in a tie for 31st as he scored an 86.