FRANKENMUTH — Pentwater’s golf team finished 18th in the 18-school field of the MHSAA Division 4 state tournament Saturday at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
The Falcons scored a 387 on the second day of competition for a two-day total of 783. Pentwater’s score on Saturday was better than three other schools.
The Falcons were led by Andrew Kolenda, who scored an 84 on the second day, an improvement of eight shots, for a two-day total of 176.
Hunter Cornelisse also improved his score on Saturday by scoring a 99 for a two-day total of 200.
Alivia Kolenda shot a 107 on the second day for a total score of 209. Nathan Macher shot a 110 for a two-day score of 211. Mike Carlson rounded out the team with a two-day score of 212, and his second-day score was a 97.
Manistee Catholic’s Alex Shriver finished in a tie for 34th place with a two-day score of 173. He shot an 87 on Saturday.