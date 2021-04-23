LAKEVIEW — Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann snapped his own school record in the 300-meter hurdles as he won the event at Lakeview Invitational.
White Cloud’s boys won the team standings, and Manistee Catholic finished second. Pentwater took sixth.
In the girls race, Kent City won with the Sabers taking seventh and Pentwater eighth.
Hofmann swept the 110-meter hurdles, and Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said the team earned several medals while getting 16 personal-best times and distances. Ethan Wilkinson was third in the 300-hurdles.
Hofmann and Wilkinson teamed with Lane Rood and Reydyn Hugo to finish third in the 400-meter relay.
Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett swept the the 100, 200 and 400. He and Keeton Capling finished 1-2 in the 200. Barnett was also the runner-up in the long jump. The Sabers’ Henry Hybza won the 1,600.