HUDSONVILLE — Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann etched his name into the record books one final time at the school as he set two new marks during the MHSAA Division 4 track and field state meet at Hudsonville’s Baldwin Middle School.
Hofmann broke the school record in the long jump. Hofmann’s leap in the long jump was 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches, and it was bested by Jok Nhial of Wyoming Potter’s House by two inches. Hofmann snapped the school record set in 1984 by Jim Glover.
“He was in first place until (Nhial) jumped what he did on his last jump,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura.
He broke his own school record in the 300-meter hurdles as he was third (40.60). Saugatuck’s Benny Diaz won the title.
“I’m incredibly proud of him,” Fatura said.
Hofmann also finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.98). Diaz won the title (14.77). In his fourth event, Hofmann ran to a 12th place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.75).
Mason County Eastern’s Corinna Hernandez threw for 34 feet, 6 inches in the shot put to finish fourth. The state title was won by Tess VanDyk of Kalamazoo Christian (39-3). Olivia Wing was 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (50.63). The state title was won by Vestaburg’s Allison Wichert (47.30).
Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison took ninth in the 300 hurdles with a new-school record time of 50.45 seconds.
She also finished 19th in the 100 (13.75). The 100 was won by Lily Bibley of Lincoln Alcona (12.51).
Jack Stoneman threw for 39 feet, 11 3/4 inches and finished 17th. The state championship was won by Carson City-Crystal’s Zane Forist with a new Division 4 state record toss of 62 feet, 4 inches. The old record was set in 2007 by Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s George Flanner (58-5 1/4).
“Jack struggled with shot put. He’s had a nagging shoulder injury. He did not have his best throws (Saturday),” Fatura said. “He made it to the state meet and has another year left as well.”
Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett was fourth in the 400-meter run (51.46). Finn Hogan of Maple City Glen Lake won the title (49.98). He also finished 13th in the 100 (11.76) and 18th in the 200 (24.33). Flint Beecher’s Jaylin Townsend won the 200-meter title (22.75).
The Sabers’ Henry Hybza was 14th in the 3,200 (10:46.07). The state title was won by Coleman Clark of Carson-City Crystal (9:52.53).