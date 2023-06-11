BATTLE CREEK — Pentwater’s Andrew Kolenda finished in 25th place Saturday at the conclusion of the two-day MHSAA Division 4 state golf tournament hosted by Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
Kolenda had a two-day score of 166, 14 shots behind individual state champion Remy Stalcup of Clarkston Everest Collegiate. Kolenda, a senior, was 10 shots behind the 10th and final place for a state medal.
Kolenda scored an 81 on the second day of the tournament.
Elias Marjasalo, a senior, had a two-day total of 185 and finished in a four-way tie for 76th place. Marjasalo scored a 94 on the second day after scoring a 91 on the first day.
Everest Collegiate won the state championship with a two-day total of 625, 17 shots better than state runner-up Hillsdale Academy.