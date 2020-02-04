Learning a sport is never an easy task, especially when you are picking up said sport in your adult life with no prior knowledge on it.

Now imagine the reason you’re learning this new sport is so you can coach a team of high schoolers. For Cliff Perez, this wasn’t much of a daunting task at all.

When Perez moved to the Ludington area in 1996, he was approached by then Ludington tennis coach Tom Kudwa about joining the coaching staff as the junior varsity girls coach. While Perez hadn’t touched a racket up until this point in his life, reluctance may had creeped into his head when mulling his decision, but that was never the case.

“I had coached a few sports before moving up here so I had the experience of coaching, and Tom thought I was a good fit,” said Perez. “I was a natural athlete so having to learn to play was never really an issue, but learning to then coach the game was a little tougher. Going to clinics and camps and being able to learn from tons of different voices and professionals, that seemed to be the difference for me. I owe a lot of my knowledge to Tom as well. ”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.