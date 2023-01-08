VICTORY TWP. — It was 2-2 at the end of the first period and the Lakeshore Badgers hockey team was very much in the game with visiting Petoskey, but the Badgers couldn’t get over the hump and fell, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon at West Shore Community Ice Arena.

Wearing lime green jerseys to support muscular dystrophy, the Badgers and Northmen cooled their heels as the start of the game was delayed for 30 minutes after a special open skate which was followed by the Zamboni smoothing the ice before the teams came out for warmups. The Badgers raised $564 with the event.

Unfortunately, the Badgers trailed the entire game, but did rally twice to pull into a tie. The first time it was at 1-1, and the last 2-2 after two periods before the Northmen struck for three goals in the final 17 minutes.

“It was tough,” said Lakeshore coach Parker Rey. “We’re not playing bodies like we should. We’re stick checking a lot, and it’s drawing a lot of tripping penalties.

“When that happens, good players make plays. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We have a 5-on-3 and take a penalty two seconds into it.”

The Badgers hadn’t played in three weeks, and had to call off a practice because of ice conditions at the rink, but Rey wouldn’t blame rust as the culprit.

“It was the first game with our full squad, having our goalie and all of our players back,” he mentioned. “We had Ansel Carroll (Ludington sophomore) just return from an ankle injury, and it was good to have him back.

“There’s just lots of good things, but obviously we’re going through some growing pains having everyone back. We have to get used to the whole squad being back together, (and) have to get the chemistry back up.”

Petoskey (3-9) came into the game off a close, 3-2 loss at Cadillac in the Big North Conference on Friday night and looking for its second win in its last three games and just third overall.

The Northmen opened the scoring when Dylan Robinson scored less than two minutes into the game at 15:14 of the first period on assists from Noah Bodkura and freshman Evan Williams.

Although neither team scored the rest of the first period, the Badgers did have a golden chance when Ludington senior Ryan Mirretti broke clear of the defense and put a shot on frame. But it was a Northmen defender was able to deflect it off his stick.

Lakeshore finally broke its scoreless string less than a minute into the second quarter and knotted the score, 1-1, when Mason County Central sophomore Drake McKay slipped the puck inside the far left post for an unassisted goal with 16:27 left.

But, the Northmen answered after the Badgers took a four-minute penalty for roughing at 11:40 mark of the second period and that opened the door for junior Thomas Guiney’s power play goal seconds later to give Petoskey a 2-1 lead.

Again, the Badgers responded, this time Mason County Eastern sophomore Brandon Austin notching the goal following a pass from Ludington sophomore JT Szoboszlay to send the game for a 2-2 tie at the second intermission.

Robinson scored his second goal of the game with 15:30 remaining in regulation, and the Northmen notched two more, one apiece by Zachary Jacobs and Guiney (his second of the game) on an empty-netter.

Ludington sophomore goalie Joe Castonia is clearly starting to find his feet in net for the Badgers after finally returning from a pre-season injury.

Castonia made several big saves to keep the Badgers in the game, including some that defied description, but eventually wore down in the third period.

“It’s his first year of varsity, so he’s had some growing pains since he’s come back from injury,” Rey added. “But, he’s getting better every game.

“There are little things he has to work on, but his confidence is growing a little more each game, so it’s good to see. I love that he’s a sophomore. I love that he has a few more years to go.”

Lakeshore took six penalties on the night for a total of 14 minutes in the penalty box, while the Northmen were whistled for eight, including a game misconduct that cost them 10 minutes.

Next on the schedule for the Badgers (0-10) is a home game against Sandusky on Friday followed by a 3 p.m. contest with Manistique on Saturday at West Shore.