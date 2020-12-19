The Michigan High School Athletic Association will be piloting a quick test for COVID-19 that potentially be used to help keep schools open overall as the organization looks to conclude its fall sports tournaments by mid-January it stated Friday.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press conference Friday afternoon that pilot program of quick tests may be made available to the organization as vaccinations take place at retirement homes throughout the state.
“We learned about this earlier (Friday), and what this is going to allow this to have happen is the three fall sports that have been on pause… to be able to resume with practices starting next week,” Uyl said. “It’s going to allow the kids to have some closure to their fall seasons over the next 29 days.”
Uyl estimated that about 4,000 student-athletes will get the chance to complete their fall sports tournaments, including a quartet of swimming state-qualifiers from Ludington High School.
“Essentially, there will be testing in place… A lot of the information and data that we’re able to collect in this pilot program over the next four weeks is going to help schools open in January and hopefully stay open.
“What they shared with us is that a lot of these testing resources are being reallocated to schools as of the new year. As of the last few months, those have been going to nursing homes of which those vaccinations… are actively going on.”
Uyl said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wanted to partner with an entity with a limited number of schools and a limited number of students. The tests will be paid for by MDHHS, Uyl said. And with the testing, all safety protocols for COVID-19 will remain.
The Orioles will be allowed to get back into the pool for practice Monday and the state meet is scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16 at a location to be determined.
Practices for the fall sports of volleyball and football also will resume on Monday. The volleyball quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5 with the semifinals and finals at Jan. 7 through 9 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
The 11-player regional finals and the 8-player state semifinals for football are scheduled for Jan. 2. The 8-player championship games are scheduled for Jan. 9, the same day as the 11-player state semifinals. The state championship games are scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16.
No spectators will be allowed for the rest of the fall sports tournaments.
Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS announced that no contact indoor sports will be allowed until Jan. 16 at the earliest. Uyl said the MHSAA has lobbied on behalf of the winter sports student-athletes.
“It’s our hope and plan that practices can start soon after along with winter competition,” he said. “Our plan for winter sports continues to be completing all of our winter tournaments by the end of March.”
The MHSAA has sought three distinct seasons, Uyl said. He said winter sports will be worked out over the weekend with more announcements coming next week.
“We want to try to end as many of our sports in late March as possible to try give our winter teams as many weeks of a regular season as we possibly can,” he said.
Uyl said the MHSAA is considering the possibility of playing multiple games on a single day or allowing for competition on Saturdays or Sundays. He asked that schools keep their schedules as published for winter sports. He also said that the number of practices before competition could be smaller than in years past.
Whenever winter sports is mentioned, a focus comes to wrestling and the close contact that sport has when COVID-19 is added to the mix of the conversation. Uyl said the rapid testing that is being piloted in the conclusion of fall sports should assist in the safety of wrestling if everything goes well.
“I think if there’s one winter sport where rapid testing becomes more readily available that could really help a sport get started, help a sport keep started and then get a sport to its conclusion, it certainly is wrestling,” Uyl said. “It’s going to be one of our conversations over the weekend.”
If the winter sports do conclude in March as Uyl and the MHSAA hopes, there might not be much overlap of seasons.
“The challenge of course, of moving anything from late March to early or even mid-April is you come across several challenges with schools having different spring breaks, so if we’re able to get winter practice and competition started in mid-January or even earlier, we can finish by late March which will leave spring sports unaffected,” Uyl said.
Uyl said the winter tournaments could all conclude some time within the last two weekends of March. If those tournaments also can’t have spectators, the MHSAA will need facilities that can broadcast those tournament contests.
The MHSAA expects to be able to start spring sports at their typical time with their traditional tournament dates in May and June.
“These were the teams, programs and kids that missed entire seasons last spring, and our spring sports will start on time and they will have their schedules as published and all of their schedules ending in May or June depending on the sport.”
Uyl said has not received a positive response in terms of extending both winter and spring sports with spring sports ending in July.
“Certainly, I’ve heard from our spring sport communities that there is no interest in moving into July,” he said. “If we can get mid-winter started in January, most of our winter sports are looking at a five- or six-week or even a few cases of a seven-week regular season followed by a two- or three-week tournament season.”