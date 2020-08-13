There were the sidelines and a net.
But there was also bright sunshine and dampened and dewy green grass.
Ludington’s volleyball team got its season going Wednesday morning on the first day it could practice, and like many other schools across the state, the Orioles were practicing outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions taken by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The Orioles could not start the season in their traditional place: the sometimes sweltering late summer confines of Hawley Gymnasium.
“They’ve been great. They’re excited to get the season going. Shortly after they stop, they get themselves going by saying, ‘Let’s play some volleyball,’” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara.
Football practices started with helmets only on Monday and the MHSAA is having teams not wear pads until next week. Boys soccer, boys tennis, girls golf, cross country and girls swimming also had their first practices Wednesday across the state.
Ludington’s volleyball team’s practices began at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and by 8, testing and observing was underway in serving, passing and more. While focus on what to do and how to do it was there, there were smiles and laughs as volleyball instinct took over for diving after the ball.
When those players rose to their feet, the dew along with some grass clippings were right there with the cheers.
Vaara, who was wearing a mask as well as the rest of the coaching staff as practice unfolded on the grass east of Peterson Auditorium, said the team did some things at the beach to prepare for the season, too.
“It’s all about changing and adjusting. You have to be able to do that in volleyball,” she said. “I’m just happing we’re playing.”
The first day of practice brings excitement because of what may be new: players, strategies, coaches and more. Vaara said she plans to mix things up as the days progress, whether that’s integrating a four-square volleyball net or taking the team down to the beach to practice followed by a swim.
“We will do what we can to mix it up,” she said.
There is a possibility that although the season is underway, it may not finish in a traditional sense. Volleyball is typically played in the gym, not outside, in the fall season. The coach and the team understands that the season may not finish in a typical way this year, too.
“I don’t know if it’s going to finish in the fall, finish in the winter or finish in the spring. I just hope we have a season,” she said.
Vaara is entering her second season as the varsity head coach and was the junior varsity coach before that. She is entering her fourth year with the team, and she just hopes that her seniors are able to finish out their careers.