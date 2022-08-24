Wednesday, Aug. 24
Cross Country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at Baker Wood Invite, Hesperia, 10:30 a.m.
JV football: Hart at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Hart at Benzie Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Cross country: Mason County Central at Two Rivers, Wisconsin, TBA
More from this section
Varsity football: Ludington at Petoskey, 6 p.m.; Onekama at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.
JV football: Mason County Central at Petoskey, 1 p.m.; Ludington at Petoskey, 3 p.m.; Holton at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Girls golf: Manistee at Fremont, 9 a.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Coopersville, 5:45 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Traverse City St. Francis Invite, 9 a.m.
Varsity volleyball: Ludington at WMC jamboree, Fremont, 9 a.m.; Mason County Central at Bear Lake Invitational, 9 a.m.