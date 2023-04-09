MONDAY, APRIL 10
Varsity Baseball/Softball: Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads, 4 p.m.
Varsity Softball: Manistee at Manton, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: Traverse City Homeschool at Manistee, 5 p.m.
Varsity Girls Tennis: Ludington at Cadillac, 2:30 p.m.; Manistee at Big Rapids, 4 p.m.
JV Girls Tennis: Cadillac at Ludington, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Varsity Softball/Baseball: Ludington at Oakridge, 4 p.m.; Mason County Central at Shelby, 4 p.m.; Whitehall at Hart, 4 p.m.; Manistee at Fremont, 4:15 p.m.
JV Baseball: Oakridge at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Shelby at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
JV Softball: Ludington at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.; Hart at Whitehall, 4 p.m.
Varsity Boys/Girls Track: Ludington at Orchard View, 4 p.m.; Hart, Shelby at Mason County Central, 4 p,m,