Monday, April 11

Varsity baseball: Ludington at Howard City Tri-County, 4 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 4 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Walkerville, 4:30 p.m.

JV baseball: Howard City Tri-County at Ludington, 4 p.m.

Varsity girls soccer: Big Rapids at Manistee, 5 p.m.

Varsity softball: Shelby at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Onekama at Manistee, 4:15 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Pentwater, 4:30 p.m.

JV softball: Ludington at Hart, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Varsity baseball: Holton at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.; Manistee at Frankfort, 4:15 p.m.

JV baseball: Grant at Ludington, 4 p.m.

Varsity boys golf: Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 4 p.m.

Varsity girls soccer: Mason County Central at Oakridge, 6:45 p.m.

JV/varsity girls soccer: Shelby at Hart, 4 p.m.

JV girls soccer: Ludington at Oakridge, 5 p.m.

Varsity girls tennis: Manistee at Ludington, 4:30 p.m.

JV girls tennis: Ludington at Fremont, 4 p.m.

Varsity track: Manistee at Ludington, 3:45 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Northern Michigan Christian Invitational; Mason County Central at Shelby, 4 p.m.

Trending Food Videos