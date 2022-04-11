Monday, April 11
Varsity baseball: Ludington at Howard City Tri-County, 4 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 4 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Walkerville, 4:30 p.m.
JV baseball: Howard City Tri-County at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Big Rapids at Manistee, 5 p.m.
Varsity softball: Shelby at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Onekama at Manistee, 4:15 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Pentwater, 4:30 p.m.
JV softball: Ludington at Hart, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Varsity baseball: Holton at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.; Manistee at Frankfort, 4:15 p.m.
JV baseball: Grant at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity boys golf: Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Mason County Central at Oakridge, 6:45 p.m.
JV/varsity girls soccer: Shelby at Hart, 4 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Ludington at Oakridge, 5 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Manistee at Ludington, 4:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Ludington at Fremont, 4 p.m.
Varsity track: Manistee at Ludington, 3:45 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Northern Michigan Christian Invitational; Mason County Central at Shelby, 4 p.m.