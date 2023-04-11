WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Varsity Boys Golf: Ludington, Manistee at WMC Meet at Oakridge, 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: Ludington at Montague
JV/Varsity Girls Soccer: Ravenna at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Hart at North Muskegon, 5 p.m.
Varsity Girls Tennis: Manistee at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity Track: Pentwater at Mason County Eastern Invite, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Varsity Baseball: Mason County Central at Whitehall, 4 p.m.; Lake City at Hart, 4:15 p.m.; Pentwater at Brethren, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity Baseball/Softball: Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Frankfort, 4:30 p.m.
JV Baseball/Softball: Whitehall at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Varsity Boys Golf: Manistee at Spring Lake, 3:15 p.m.; Mason County Central, Hart at WMC Jamboree at Ravenna, 3:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: Ludington at Cadillac, 6:45 p.m.
JV Softball: Ludington at Hart, 4 p.m.
Varsity Softball: Hart at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Tennis: Reeths Puffer at Ludington, 4 p.m.
JV Girls Tennis: Ludington at Reeths-Puffer, 4 p.m.