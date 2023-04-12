THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Varsity Baseball/Softball: Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Frankfort, 4:30 p.m.
JV Baseball/Softball: Whitehall at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Varsity Baseball: Mason Co. Central at Whitehall, 4 p.m.; Lake City at Hart, 4:15 p.m.; Pentwater at Brethren, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: Ludington at Cadillac, 6:45 p.m.
Varsity Softball: Hart at Ludington, 4 p.m.
JV Softball: Ludington at Hart, 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Tennis: Reeths-Puffer at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Girls JV Tennis: Ludington at Reeths-Puffer, 4 p.m.
Varsity Boys Golf: Manistee at Spring Lake, 3:15 p.m.; Hart, Mason County Central at Ravenna, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
JV/Varsity Baseball: Fruitport at Ludington at Marsh Field Invite, Muskegon, 4:30 p.m.; Manistee at McBain, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: ; Manistee at Sutton’s Bay, 5 p.m.; Hart at Potter’s House at Lamar Park, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Softball: Onekama at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Varsity Track: Ludington at Fruitport Invite, 3 p.m.; Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at Buckley Invite; Mason County Central at Newaygo Invite