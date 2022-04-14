Thursday, April 14
Varsity baseball/softball: Reed City at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic, 4 p.m.
JV girls soccer: Hart at Shelby, 4 p.m.
Varsity softball: Mason County Central at Orchard View, 4 p.m.; Onekama at Hart, 4 p.m.; Pentwater at Walkerville, 4:30 p.m.
Varsity tennis: Ludington at Coopersville, 4 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Coopersville at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity track: Mason County Central at Newaygo Invite, 2:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic, Pentwater at Buckley Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Varsity baseball/softball: Ludington at Fremont, 4 p.m.
JV baseball/softball: Fremont at Ludington, 4 p.m.
JV baseball: Hart at Hesperia, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity girls soccer: Montague at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Suttons Bay at Mason County Central, 5 p.m.
Varsity boys track: Ludington, Manistee at Rocket Invitational, Reeths-Puffer, 1 p.m.