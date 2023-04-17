TUESDAY, APRIL 18
JV Baseball: North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball/Softball: Montague at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 4 p.m.; Holton at Hart, 4 p.m.; Orchard View at Manistee, 4 p.m.
JV Baseball/softball: Ludington at Montague, 4 p.m.; Hart at Holton, 4 p.m.
JV Softball: Newaygo at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Varsity Track: Manistee, Fremont at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Mason County Central, North Muskegon at Ravenna, 4 p.m.; Hart at Holton, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Varsity girls Tennis: Ludington at Grant, 4 p.m.; Fremont at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Varsity Track: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, Manistee Catholic at WMD meet at Brethren, 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: Hart at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.
JV/Varsity Soccer: Manistee at Fremont, 4 p.m.; Oakridge at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Varsity Boys Golf: Ludington, Manistee at Orchard View, 3:30 p.m.