TUESDAY, APRIL 18

JV Baseball: North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.

Varsity baseball/Softball: Montague at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 4 p.m.; Holton at Hart, 4 p.m.; Orchard View at Manistee, 4 p.m.

JV Baseball/softball: Ludington at Montague, 4 p.m.; Hart at Holton, 4 p.m.

JV Softball: Newaygo at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.

Varsity Track: Manistee, Fremont at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Mason County Central, North Muskegon at Ravenna, 4 p.m.; Hart at Holton, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Varsity girls Tennis: Ludington at Grant, 4 p.m.; Fremont at Manistee, 4 p.m.

Varsity Track: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, Manistee Catholic at WMD meet at Brethren, 4 p.m.

Varsity Girls Soccer: Hart at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.

JV/Varsity Soccer: Manistee at Fremont, 4 p.m.; Oakridge at Ludington, 5 p.m.

Varsity Boys Golf: Ludington, Manistee at Orchard View, 3:30 p.m.

