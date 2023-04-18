WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Varsity Track: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, Manistee Catholic at WMD jamboree at Brethren, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls Tennis: Ludington at Grant, 4 p.m.; Fremont at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer: Hart at Whitehall, 6:30 pm
JV/Varsity Soccer: Manistee at Fremont, 4 p.m.; Oakridge at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Varsity Boys Golf: Ludington, Manistee at Orchard View, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Varsity Baseball/Softball: Mason County Central at Montague, 4 p.m.; Manton at Manistee Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mesick at Mason County Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Baseball: Traverse City West at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Bear Lake at Pentwater, 4:15 p.m.
JV Baseball/Softball: Cadillac at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Montague at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
Varsity Softball: Ludington at Onekama, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity Boys Golf: Mason County Central, Hart at North Muskegon, 3:30 p.m.