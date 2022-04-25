Monday, April 25
Varsity baseball: Manistee Catholic at Marion, 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball/softball: Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 4:30 p.m.
JV/varsity girls soccer: Ludington at Orchard View, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Mason County Central at Manistee, 4:30 p.m.; Newaygo at Hart, 5 p.m.
Varsity softball: Pentwater at Bear Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Varsity baseball: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 4 p.m.
JV baseball: Western Michigan Christian at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball/softball: Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 4 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 4 p.m.
JV baseball: North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 4 p.m.
Varsity boys golf: Manistee Catholic at WMD jamboree, Pentwater, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Hart at Montague, 5 p.m.
Varsity softball: Pentwater at Manistee, 4:15 p.m.
JV softball: Hesperia at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.; Whitehall at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Ludington at Grant, 4 p.m.
Varsity track: Mason County Central, Oakridge at Ravenna, 4 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Traverse City Christian at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Hart at Whitehall, 4 p.m.