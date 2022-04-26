Tuesday, April 26

Varsity baseball: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 4 p.m.

JV baseball: Western Michigan Christian at Ludington, 4 p.m.

Varsity baseball/softball: Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 4 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 4 p.m.

JV baseball: North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 4 p.m.

Varsity boys golf: Manistee Catholic at WMD jamboree, Pentwater, 4 p.m.

Varsity girls soccer: Hart at Montague, 5 p.m.

Varsity softball: Pentwater at Manistee, 4:15 p.m.

JV softball: Hesperia at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.

Varsity track: Mason County Central, Oakridge at Ravenna, 4 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Traverse City Christian at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Hart at Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Varsity baseball: Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 4 p.m.

Varsity girls golf: Ludington at Lakes 8 jamboree, Manistee, 3:30 p.m.

Varsity girls soccer: Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.

JV/Varsity girls tennis: Ludington at Sparta, 4 p.m.

Varsity track: Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic, Pentwater at Western Michigan D League jamboree at Marion, 4 p.m.

Trending Food Videos