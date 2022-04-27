Wednesday, April 27
Varsity baseball: Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 4 p.m.
Varsity boys golf: Ludington at Lakes 8 jamboree, Manistee, 3:30 p.m.
JV boys golf: Spring Lake at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.
JV softball: Ludington at Hesperia, 4 p.m.
JV/Varsity girls tennis: Ludington at Sparta, 4 p.m.
Varsity track: Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic, Pentwater at Western Michigan D League jamboree at Marion, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Varsity baseball: Western Michigan Christian at Ludington, 4 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 4 p.m.
JV baseball: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 4 p.m.
JV baseball/softball: Hart at Fremont, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity boys golf: Hart at Oakridge, 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls soccer: Whitehall at Mason County Central, 4:30 p.m.
Varsity softball: Ludington at Hart, 4 p.m.; Manistee at North Muskegon, 4 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Muskegon Catholic at Ludington, 4 p.m.