Friday, Aug. 20
Varsity soccer: Hart at Pentwater, 5 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Manistee at Traverse City Central, 11 a.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Maple City Glen Lake, East Kentwood at Ludington, 9 a.m.
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Ludington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Shelby, noon; Ludington at Fruitport, 2 p.m.
JV boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Shelby, 10 a.m.
JV volleyball: Mason County Central at Ludington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Conference Relays, Manistee, 10 a.m.