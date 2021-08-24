Wednesday, Aug. 25
Cross country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at Baker Wood Invite, Hesperia
Girls varsity golf: Ludington at Whitehall; Leland at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Big Rapids at Manistee, 4:30 p.m.
Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Traverse City Central, 1 p.m.
JV volleyball: Ludington at Fruitport, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Cross country: Mason County Central at Two Rivers, Wis., Invite
Varsity football: Manistee Catholic at Onekama, 7 p.m.
JV football: Fremont at Ludington, 6:30 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Shelby at Pentwater, 5 p.m.
Boys JV soccer: Manistee at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Traverse City St. Francis, 10 a.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Ludington at Big Rapids, 3 p.m.; Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.