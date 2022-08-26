Thursday, Aug. 25
Cross country: Mason County Central at Two Rivers, Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity football: Ludington at Petoskey, 6 p.m.; Onekama at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.
JV football: Mason County Central at Petoskey, 1 p.m.; Ludington at Petoskey, 3 p.m.; Holton at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Girls golf: Manistee at Fremont, 9 a.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Coopersville, 5:45 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Traverse City St. Francis Invite, 9 a.m.
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Bear Lake Invitational, 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Varsity football: Frankfort at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Holton at Manistee, 7 p.m.; Fremont at Hart, 7 p.m.
Girls golf: Ludington, Manistee at Lady Cardinal Invite, Big Rapids, 9 a.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Manistee at Traverse City Bulldog Athletic Association tournament, 5 p.m.; Pentwater at Big Rapids Crossroads, 7 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Ludington Invite, 9 a.m.