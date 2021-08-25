Thursday, Aug. 26
Cross country: Mason County Central at Two Rivers, Wis., Invite
Varsity football: Manistee Catholic at Onekama, 7 p.m.
JV football: Fremont at Ludington, 6:30 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Shelby at Pentwater, 5 p.m.
Boys JV soccer: Manistee at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Traverse City St. Francis, 10 a.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Varsity football: Ludington at Fremont, 7 p.m.; Manistee at Wyoming Godwin Heights, 7 p.m.
JV/varsity football: Hart at Holton, 7 p.m.
Girls varsity golf: Ludington, Manistee at Big Rapids, 9 a.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Luxemburg-Casco, Wis., 4 p.m.; Grant at Hart, 5 p.m.; Ludington at Manitowoc Lincoln, Wis., 7 p.m.; Manistee at Suttons Bay, 7 p.m.
Boys JV soccer: Ludington at Manitowoc, Wis., 3:15 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Traverse City West, Cadillac, Reeths-Puffer at Ludington, 9 a.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.