Tuesday, Aug. 30
Cross country: Ludington, Mason County Central at Hoka Invite, Benzie, 4 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Petoskey, 3:30 p.m.; Pentwater at Kent City Algoma Christian, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Ludington at Reeths-Puffer, 5 p.m.; Mason County Central, Hesperia at Manistee, 5 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Traverse City West, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
JV football: Mason County Central at Manistee, 6 p.m.; Shelby at Ludington, 6 p.m.; White Cloud at Hart, 6 p.m.
Girls golf: Ludington at Whitehall, 10 a.m.; Traverse City St. Francis at Manistee, 2 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Ludington at Orchard View, 4 p.m.
Varsity volleyball: Ludington at LeRoy Pine River with Benzie Central, 5:30 p.m.
JV volleyball: LeRoy Pine River at Ludington, 4 p.m.