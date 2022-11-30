Friday, Dec. 2
Boys Hockey: Lakeshore at Cadillac, 5 p.m.
Girls JV/Varsity Basketball: Fremont at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 5:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 5:30 p.m.Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.; Walkerville at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Girls Varsity Basketball: Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys Hockey: Lake Shore at East Kentwood, 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Manistee at Ludington Invite, 1 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Eastern at Manistee, 1 p.m.; Ludington at Montague Kickoff Classic; 9 a.m.
Girls Varsity Basketball: Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Manistee Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Girls JV Basketball: Portland St. Patrick at Manistee Catholic, 12 p.m.