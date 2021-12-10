Friday, Dec. 10
Boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball: Western Michigan Christian at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Manistee Catholic at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Hart, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Brethren at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Ludington at CCCM Grandville Invite, 5 p.m.
Hockey: Lakeshore at Northview, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 11
Bowling: Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads
Boys varsity swimming: Ludington, Manistee at Northview Invite, 12 noon
Hockey: Lakeshore at Northview, TBA
Wrestling: Scottville Optimist Invitational, Ludington at Mason County Central, 9 a.m.; Manistee at Frankenmuth, 9 a.m.