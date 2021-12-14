Tuesday, Dec. 14
Boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball: Benzie Central at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Mason County Central at White Cloud, 5:30 p.m.; Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Walkerville, 6 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Benzie at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming: Ludington at Grand Haven, 6 p.m.; Manistee at East Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason Coumnty Central at Ravenna, 3 p.m.; Kent City at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Ludington at Remus Chippewa Hills, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Mason County Central, Oakridge at Hart, 5 p.m.; Manistee at Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.