Wednesday, Dec. 15
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Mesick at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Bowling: Mason County Central at Ravenna, 3 p.m.; Kent City at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Ludington at Benzie Central Quad, 5 p.m.; Mason County Central, Oakridge at Hart, 5 p.m.; Manistee at Hesperia, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Boys JV/varsity basketball: Hart at Ravenna, 5:30 p.m.; Montague at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Brethren at Pentwater, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity swimming: Ludington at Spring Lake, 6 p.m.; Manistee at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 6 p.m.