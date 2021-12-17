Friday, Dec. 17
Boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball: Ludington at Manistee, 4 p.m.
Girls JV/varsity basketball: Manistee at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.; Shelby at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Competitive cheer: Ludington at Grand Rapids West Catholic, 5 p.m.
Hockey: Tawas at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boys varsity swimming: Alma, Manistee at Ludington, 11 a.m.
Hockey: Tawas at Lakeshore, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Mason County Central at Mark Bosse Invitational, Hart, 9:30 a.m.